Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Bariatric Specialists14603 Huebner Rd Bldg 2, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 695-2757
-
2
Texas Vista Medical Center7400 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 695-2757
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I've been very happy with Dr. Patel's off and service. Clean and professional environment. The MA's are awesome hype ladies! And Dr. Patel doesn't sugar coat anything.. just the way I like it. I have the tools that I need in order for this surgery to work. I'm excited to start this new chapter in life, I only wish I did it sooner
About Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1467453621
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
