Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
very thourough
About Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Korean, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1649436163
- Upstate Med Ctr SUNY-Syracuse
- Columbia Univ Harlem Hosp
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Harlem Hospital Center, New York, NY
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India
