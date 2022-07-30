See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nilesh Mathuria, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nilesh Mathuria, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine - Bryan and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Mathuria works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1100
    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 300, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8355
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr Mathuria was amazing from first time I saw him thru surgery and continues to be an awesome smart caring doctor. I have never had one minute issue with his staff his PA is amazing! His nurse is great! I give them all 110%!
    Dorsey — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Nilesh Mathuria, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1962674960
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine - Bryan
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilesh Mathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathuria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathuria works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mathuria’s profile.

    Dr. Mathuria has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathuria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

