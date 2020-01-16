Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilesh Desai, MD
Dr. Nilesh Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Burbank Podiatry Associates Group A Professional Corporation241 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 848-5561
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
I've been going to Dr Desai well over 20 years. Takes the time to listen,, check, and guide you thru your situation. Great Doctor. Very comforting
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Lutheran Hospital
- Lutheran Med Center
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Internal Medicine
