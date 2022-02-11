Dr. Utlaut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD
Overview
Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Utlaut works at
Locations
Mohammad Karbassi M.d. P.c.1155 Alpine Ave Ste 270, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-5033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, friendly, helpful, thorough, and altogether positive experience. If all medical doctors were as good as Dr. Utlaut the American medical system would have something to be proud of.
About Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utlaut accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utlaut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utlaut speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Utlaut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utlaut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utlaut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utlaut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.