Overview

Dr. Nilem Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health White Memorial and Northern Inyo Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at WHITE MEMORIAL OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE CENTER in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.