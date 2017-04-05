Dr. Nilem Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilem Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilem Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health White Memorial and Northern Inyo Hospital.
Locations
Anjana V Kamdar Md Inc1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 307-8900
Center for Limb Preservation & Advanced Wound Care at White Memorial1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 4600, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 307-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Northern Inyo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good listener , works with you and takes time to go over your health issues ! Very friendly .
About Dr. Nilem Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- University of California Irvine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.