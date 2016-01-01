Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno-Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Moreno-Ruiz works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center250 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 820-1293
-
2
OB/GYN Associates of Santa Cruz1779 Dominican Way # B, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 479-4966
-
3
Washington Hospital Ctr OBGYN106 Irving St NW Ste 4700N, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7479
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619950953
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno-Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno-Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno-Ruiz speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno-Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno-Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.