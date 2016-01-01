Dr. Nilay Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilay Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilay Patel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.
Locations
Oak Street Health Greensboro1007 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 571-7157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nilay Patel, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1871768218
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health Danville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
