Dr. Nilay Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilay Patel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nilay Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aiken Family Dentistry341 Newberry St NW, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 220-0489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Wow! Most comprehensive and thorough dental exam I’ve ever had. Dr. Patel and his staff explained everything carefully - and they actually made my appointment enjoyable. Full marks so far!!
About Dr. Nilay Patel, DMD
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1528298379
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.