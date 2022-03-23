Dr. Nilay Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilay Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilay Gandhi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
Potomac Urology (Woodbridge)2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 350, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 680-2111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Potomac Urology1800 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 680-2111Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly impressed by Dr. Gandhi's demeanor, confidence, wealth of knowledge, education and training background and willingness to go "the extra mile" for his patient. I will give him the highest commendation, and recommend his services to all prospective patients.
About Dr. Nilay Gandhi, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861657488
Education & Certifications
- James B Brady Urol Inst/Johns Hopkins
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Drury University
- Urology
