Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (133)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Bose works at Lonestar Rheumatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lonestar Rheumatology PLLC
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 355, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2813
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Joint Aspiration and Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2022
    I love being a patient of Dr. Bose. I have learned so much about my health from her. She is very easy to work with and she keeps you informed very well. First Doctor I've had that has helped me in years. Thank you Dr. Bose for all the amazing care!
    Melinda — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1215142500
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Coundation Ohio
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma, College of Medicine, Tulsa
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Hospital-Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Calcutta Medical College Hospital
