Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD

Neurology
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Karikaran works at MUSC Neurology in Charleston, SC with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical University of South Carolina
    96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-7895
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Headache and Neurological care Center
    2138 Scenic Hwy N Ste E, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 395-3289

Hospital Affiliations
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    Nov 18, 2019
    She is very caring and takes her time with my son who is her patient. My son is a brain tumor survivor who has several neurologist until we found this great doctor.
    Beatriz Maliszewski — Nov 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD
    About Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    • 1114008927
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
    • North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
    • Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
    • University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karikaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karikaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karikaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Karikaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karikaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karikaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karikaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

