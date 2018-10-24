Overview

Dr. Nilamkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Turkey Creek Comprehensive Heart Failure Program in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.