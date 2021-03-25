Overview

Dr. Niku Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc.



Dr. Singh works at Disability & Pain Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.