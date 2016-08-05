See All Podiatrists in Carrollton, OH
Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Gatalyak works at Ankle and Foot Centers of Ohio in Carrollton, OH with other offices in Canton, OH and Stow, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Locations

  
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Ohio
    125 Canton Rd Nw, Carrollton, OH 44615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 627-7676
  
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Ohio
    3731 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 493-3363
  
    Stow
    3869 Darrow Rd Ste 103, Stow, OH 44224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 673-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • SummaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2016
    Absolutely wonderful. Excellent, Saved my foot !!!
    Frank Masi in Youngstown, OH — Aug 05, 2016
    About Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1508022666
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgical Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent Mercy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Baldwin-Wallace University
