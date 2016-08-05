Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatalyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Locations
1
Ankle and Foot Centers of Ohio125 Canton Rd Nw, Carrollton, OH 44615 Directions (330) 627-7676
2
Ankle and Foot Centers of Ohio3731 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 493-3363
3
Stow3869 Darrow Rd Ste 103, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 673-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gatalyak?
Absolutely wonderful. Excellent, Saved my foot !!!
About Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1508022666
Education & Certifications
- Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgical Fellowship
- St Vincent Mercy Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Baldwin-Wallace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatalyak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatalyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatalyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gatalyak speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatalyak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatalyak.
