Overview

Dr. Nikolay Gatalyak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Gatalyak works at Ankle and Foot Centers of Ohio in Carrollton, OH with other offices in Canton, OH and Stow, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.