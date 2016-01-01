Dr. Nikolay Bangiyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangiyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikolay Bangiyev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikolay Bangiyev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Dr. Bangiyev works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Center of Dublin LLC206 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-5190
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nikolay Bangiyev, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1962409219
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
