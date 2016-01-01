Overview

Dr. Nikolay Bangiyev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Bangiyev works at Neurology Center Of Dublin in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.