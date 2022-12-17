Dr. Nikolas London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikolas London, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikolas London, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. London works at
Locations
Retina Consultants San Diego9850 Genesee Ave Ste 360, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Retina surgery
About Dr. Nikolas London, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730418849
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Wills Eye Hosp
- California Pacific|California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. London has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. London using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. London has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. London on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. London speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.