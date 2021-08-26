Dr. Nikolas Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikolas Blevins, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikolas Blevins, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Stanford Hospital and Clinics801 WELCH RD, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blevins was excellent. He addressed all of my questions, gave tangible advice, helped me get Physical Therapy with an experienced specialist for my balance issues. He was optimistic and gave me great hope. This was a video call so that I could read his lips and I could understand him very well. He made sure to answer each of my numerous questions patiently and thoroughly.
About Dr. Nikolas Blevins, MD
- Neurotology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blevins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
