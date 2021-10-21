See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Tsiouris works at Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Center of Nevada
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 207, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2437
  2. 2
    Heart Center of Nevada
    4275 Burnham Ave Ste 370, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-2445
  3. 3
    Heart Center of Nevada
    700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-1868
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 21, 2021
    He helped save my life.
    Lawrence Rasmussen — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • 1790789428
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Hosp.
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • The Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki
