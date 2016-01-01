Dr. Migias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikolaos Migias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikolaos Migias, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Migias works at
Locations
-
1
Salus Care Management LLC1371 Seabury Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 684-6282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Migias?
About Dr. Nikolaos Migias, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1790785509
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migias works at
Dr. Migias has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Migias speaks Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Migias. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migias, there are benefits to both methods.