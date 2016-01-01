Overview

Dr. Nikolaos Botsoglou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Botsoglou works at Kostas N. Botsoglou MD in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.