Dr. Nikolajs Perdue, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikolajs Perdue, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Perdue works at
Locations
Eagle Creek Dermatology6820 Parkdale Pl Ste 211, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 329-7050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Perdue for cosmetic injections. He also has removed 2 abnormal moles for me. Each procedure has been quick and painless. His clinic also carries a great skincare line and he recommended products that I have noticed a great difference since using them. I would definitely recommend Dr. Perdue to other patients for both dermatology and cosmetic needs.
About Dr. Nikolajs Perdue, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perdue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perdue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perdue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perdue has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perdue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perdue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perdue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perdue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perdue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.