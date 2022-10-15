Overview

Dr. Nikola Nenadovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterton, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nenadovich works at Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute in Chesterton, IN with other offices in Portage, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.