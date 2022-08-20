See All Neurologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Nikola Jovanovic, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Nikola Jovanovic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Jovanovic works at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter Medical Center
    1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 263-2234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Betty A Gleason — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Nikola Jovanovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417332438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jovanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jovanovic works at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jovanovic’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jovanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jovanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jovanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jovanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

