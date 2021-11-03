See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nikola Dukic, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Dukic works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rush South Loop
    1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nikola Dukic, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366898058
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikola Dukic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dukic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dukic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dukic works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dukic’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dukic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dukic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dukic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dukic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

