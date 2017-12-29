Overview

Dr. Nikola Bartulica, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Bartulica works at Optum - Family Medicine in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.