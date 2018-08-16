Overview

Dr. Nikki Zite, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Zite works at University After Hours Northshore in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.