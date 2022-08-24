Dr. Zahabi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Zahabi works at
Locations
-
1
John C. Storch M.d. Inc.350 OLD NEWPORT BLVD, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 688-2775
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahabi?
I was referred to Dr. Zahabi by my pulmonary doctor. Dr. Zahabi took time to get to know me and my complex medical history. She ordered blood tests and had me come back in so that we could review them together. I feel very confident in her care. I highly recommend her/
About Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437506847
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahabi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahabi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.