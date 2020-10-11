Overview

Dr. Nikki Waddell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Waddell works at Health Psychology Associates in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.