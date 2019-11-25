Dr. Nikki Rowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Rowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikki Rowan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Rowan works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Orange Park Women's Health1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 390, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-3052
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowan?
I have seen Dr. Rowan for a few years. She has performed my surgeries for endometriosis. I highly recommend her. She is a caring doctor who has always taken the time to listen and address any concerns that I have had. She is also straight forward which I prefer.
About Dr. Nikki Rowan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1841354669
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowan works at
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.