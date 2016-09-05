Dr. Nikki Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikki Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
- 2 2507 S Rd Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
-
3
Fishkill Dialysis Center60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9870
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
If I could give her 10 Stars I would! She is underrated. I have never met a doctor who is so compassionate and truly cares about her patients. She took such great care of me when I had my miscarriage. I was devasted. She was so supportive and guided me every step of the way. If I am to conceive again. HANDS DOWN I'd want to be under Dr. Roberts care. This woman would check on me after hours and call from her home to assure I was ok. Love her. She is an amazing person inside and out! Great MD
About Dr. Nikki Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1609816792
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.