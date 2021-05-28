See All Family Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Nikki Pham, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nikki Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Liver Function Test
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nikki Pham, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 14 years of experience
  • English, Vietnamese
  • Female
  • 1588894562
Education & Certifications

  • Valley Family Medicine Residency of Modesto
  • University of California, San Diego
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nikki Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pham works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

