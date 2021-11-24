See All Oncologists in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD

Oncology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Neubauer works at Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vaginal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago
    6700 W 95th St Ste 330, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
    Downers Grove
    3825 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Trinity Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy for Treatment of Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Mass Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 24, 2021
    If you are looking for a skilled, kind, compassionate doctor that puts you at ease I highly recommend Dr Neubauer. She operated on me in 2013 for uterine cancer and almost 8 years later I have never felt better. I would trust her with anyone I loved that wanted the best care.
    Tara A. — Nov 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD

    Oncology
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    English, Greek
    NPI Number
    1598975336
    Fellowship
    Northwestern Univ Med Ctr
    Residency
    Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neubauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neubauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neubauer has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vaginal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neubauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neubauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neubauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

