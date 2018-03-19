Overview

Dr. Nikki Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.