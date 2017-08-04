Overview

Dr. Nikki Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Dermatology Partners Of The North Shore in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.