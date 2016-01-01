Dr. Nikki Inamine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inamine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Inamine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikki Inamine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1660 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 942-5565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inamine?
About Dr. Nikki Inamine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780848556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inamine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inamine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inamine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.