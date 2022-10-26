Dr. Nikki Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Hill, MD
Dr. Nikki Hill, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Hill works at
SOCAH Center2296 Henderson Mill Rd NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 474-2301Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
I’ve been going for a while. Every time I leave there is always something delayed…. Samples not given, scripts not sent to the appropriate pharmacy. It’s always something. I find Dr. Hill to be knowledgeable, I always feel rushed . She speaks fast and never touched my face. But I do like her. Just a little frustrated.
About Dr. Nikki Hill, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- University of Houston
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospio
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Clark Atlanta University
- Dermatology
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
