Dr. Nikita Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikita Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikita Gill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their residency with Allegheny Gen Hospital
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-6000
-
2
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital2550 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Directions (530) 529-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
She is a very caring, selfless and about her patients. If anyone needs a cardiologist doctor, I would highly recommend her. She is my favorite, caring doctor.
About Dr. Nikita Gill, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1255366514
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gill speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.