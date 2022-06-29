Overview

Dr. Nikita Bezrukov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Bezrukov works at Maui Medical Group In Kihei in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.