Overview

Dr. Nikhita Dhruv, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dhruv works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.