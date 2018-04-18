See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Sekhar works at New York Bariatric Group in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Office
    140 Sherman 3 Fl St Fl 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 18, 2018
    I went to follow up with Dr. Sekhar for the first time after my surgery. He didn’t even give me 5 minutes in the room, didn’t let me voice my concerns and rushed right out the door. I drove 40 minutes away just for him to not even give me the time of day really disappointing. I just feel like a number and I may not even follow up with him again.
    About Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881645364
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
