Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhar works at New York Bariatric Group in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.