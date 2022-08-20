Dr. Nikhila Nemmarugommula, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemmarugommula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhila Nemmarugommula, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nikhila Nemmarugommula, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spring Hill, FL.
Dr. Nemmarugommula works at
Locations
-
1
Mariner Village Dental Care175 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 574-6633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemmarugommula?
Dr. Nikki is a wonderful dentist. I had an emergency and Dr. Dal Seco was on vacation and Dr. Nikki worked me in her schedule. She cares about the patients! The entire office team are very caring and always helpful!!! I highly recommend Dr. Dal Seco and Dr. Nikki if you need a dentist!
About Dr. Nikhila Nemmarugommula, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1922619071
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemmarugommula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemmarugommula accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nemmarugommula using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nemmarugommula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemmarugommula works at
Dr. Nemmarugommula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemmarugommula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemmarugommula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemmarugommula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.