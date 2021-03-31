Dr. Waingankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Waingankar works at
Locations
1
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 520-6100Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Mount Sinai Doctors25 20 30 Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 808-7777Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A very knowledgeable profesional in his field. A great listener and expert solution finder in pathology and ED treatment.
About Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1316119233
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waingankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waingankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waingankar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waingankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Waingankar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waingankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waingankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waingankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.