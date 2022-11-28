Overview

Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.