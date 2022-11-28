Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Verma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush9200 Calumet Ave Ste S300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
My ACL surgery was scheduled within 10 days of my final office checkup after 4 months of trying PT and personal observation after my injury. Dr Verma was assuring and positive per my procedure and outcome which made me feel the same. The daily follow up texts after surgery to assist in my recovery were extremely helpful and I relied on them greatly. I have no doubt that this added to my recovery long term and well being post operative. I am a health care worker myself and can discern the difference between fair and outstanding service. I recommend Dr Verma and his team highly.
About Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1659350353
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Service Fellowship - The Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.