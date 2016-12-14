Dr. Nikhil Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Shah, DO
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Shah, DO is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4848
Peachtree Dermatology Assoc2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 445, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah consulted with me about a positive prostate biopsy. He came to the meeting prepared and explained his conclusions with reference to data that was said to support those conclusions. I left the meeting admiring his thoroughness.
About Dr. Nikhil Shah, DO
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vattikutt Urology Institute
- Henry Ford Health System
- Genesys Regional Med Center
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.