Dr. Nikhil Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with Univ. Of Missouri Sch. Of Med.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Tristate Gastroenterology Associates Pllc935 Spring Creek Rd Ste 203, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 760-4360
Baptist Medical Center South2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-7070
Parkridge East Hospital941 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 894-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's very sweet, caring and thorough. I feel like I'm in good hands and I'm glad I found him .
About Dr. Nikhil Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1104810027
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Of Missouri Sch. Of Med.
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Gandhi Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
