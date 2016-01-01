Dr. Seval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikhil Seval, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Seval, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Seval works at
Locations
Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nikhil Seval, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1033552096
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seval works at
