Dr. Nikhil Seth, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nikhil Seth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine - Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Seth works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.
    1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-6450
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ileitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nikhil Seth, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1659614808
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Dallas, TX
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pittsburgh, Pa
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine - Chicago, Illinois
    • Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikhil Seth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seth works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Seth’s profile.

    Dr. Seth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

