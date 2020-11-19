Dr. Nikhil Sahasrabudhe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahasrabudhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Sahasrabudhe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Sahasrabudhe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Locations
Loma Linda University Neurosurgery Clinic - Riverside4500 Brockton Ave Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 355-7579Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wife required part of her skull to be removed due to a hemorrhage back in July. This week Dr Sahashabudreh performed craneo plasty and everything went well. We will be eternally grateful to Dr S and his team for their professionalism and great communication with our family.
About Dr. Nikhil Sahasrabudhe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760772131
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
