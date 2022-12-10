Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Hans E Geisler MD8424 Naab Rd Ste 2M, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1577
-
2
Hoosier Infectious Disease8240 Naab Rd Ste 160, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1577
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Everything from the very first appointment was perfect. Dr. Patel spoke with me during the initial meeting and clearly explained the entire process to me. He didn't rush, he listened and answered every single question with facts and even gave me stats on the usual recovery times and possible negative outcomes that I may experience. The surgery went exactly as planned with zero complications. My scaring is so minimal that you can barely tell that I had the surgery and I am only 4 weeks post! Dr. Patel is amazing and you are considering him for yourself, then trust me and go with him.
About Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881699296
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.